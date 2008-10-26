Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 8:39 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Rescue Mission Women’s Auxiliary Shines at Fundraiser

Bayou Italiano brings a taste of Tuscany for 250 guests at Dos Pueblos Ranch.

By Rebecca Wilson | October 26, 2008 | 5:44 p.m.

Santa Barbara Rescue Mission Women’s Auxiliary Members, from left, Eleanor Adams, Lin Richardson, Suzi Ryan and Pamela Gilbert basked in the “Tuscan” sun at Dos Pueblos Ranch. (Tad Wagner photo)

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission Women’s Auxiliary made a quick trip to Tuscany by way of Dos Pueblos Ranch for its seventh annual Bayou Italiano fundraiser.

More than 250 guests at the extremely popular outdoor benefit Oct. 4 strolled under the Tuscan sun, selected gifts from Santa Barbara’s finest silent auction, and feasted on the delicious flavors of Tuscany provided by Lorraine Lim Catering. The Bellisimo Bayou Grand Prize was a favoloso New York City vacation package for two people, including airfare won by Ray Ketzel. The lucky winners will experience the tastes of Little Italy and the tunes of Mamma Mia.

Santa Barbara police Chief Cam Sanchez was honored for his outstanding leadership in addressing the complexities of homelessness and addiction in the Santa Barbara community. The funds raised at the event will make it possible for the Rescue Mission, 535 E. Yanonali St., to continue to offer a successful recovery program, as well as provide for homeless guests. More than $290,000 has been raised to date as a result of the Auxiliary’s efforts.

Santa Barbara police Chief Cam Sanchez, right, was the guest of honor at this year’s Santa Barbara Rescue Mission fundraiser. Joining him at the event were Karl Willg, the Rescue Mission’s board chairman, and benefit emcee Gerd Jordano. (Tad Wagner photo)
“We extend hope to the homeless and addicted in our community with a combination of Christian love and world-class recovery services,” said Rolf Geyling, Rescue Mission president.

“Whether we provide as little as an emergency meal or as much as 12 months in our residential treatment program, we help to motivate people to move from dependence and helplessness to responsibility and hope.”

Established in 1965, the nonprofit Santa Barbara Rescue Mission brings physical, emotional, educational and spiritual resources to individuals and families in need. The Rescue Mission offers men’s and women’s 12-month residential recovery, outpatient treatment, family support, relapse prevention, men’s sober living, academic instruction and job skills training. Its residential drug and alcohol program has won regional and national recognition for its extraordinary effectiveness. It is the only organization between Oxnard and Santa Maria that provides hot meals and accommodations to homeless guests 365 days of the year and it operates the longest and largest drug and alcohol treatment program on the Central Coast.

Rebecca Wilson is the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission’s communications director.

