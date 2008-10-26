Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 8:35 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

SBCAN Honors its H.O.T. Heroes

On a bright but breezy Fall Harvest Picnic, SB CAN heralded the champions of its sustainability-focused causes.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | October 26, 2008 | 9:49 p.m.

Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara, and his wife, Susan Jordan, director of the California Coastal Protection Network, were among the power-brokers at SB CAN's Fall Harvest Picnic.
(Sonia Fernandez / Noozhawk photo)

The Santa Barbara County Action Network, or SB CAN, and its sister organization, the Santa Barbara Council on Research and Education, or SB CORE, honored local community activists at the first-ever Fall Harvest Picnic on Sunday.

Sustainability was the theme of the event, with volunteer chefs Adam Newman and Kim Redman bringing out the best in food and produce donated by local farms and food companies, and a speech on the move toward a global sustainable society given by James Murphy, managing director of corporate responsibility and sustainability at BPM│MacKenzie.

“One kind of thing that sustainability offers is a kind of engagement and dialogue,” said Murphy, referring to the importance of community awareness and participation in a sustainable society.

The benefit honored local individuals and groups for their efforts toward a sustainable society, particularly those who work in the areas of affordable housing, preservation of open space and transportation solutions (H.O.T.). It also raised money for SB CAN’s various operations through live and silent auctions.

Keynote speaker James Murphy hailed sustainability's engagement and dialogue.
(Sonia Fernandez / Noozhawk photo)
H.O.T. honorees included Mickey Flacks, SB CAN founding board member, for her efforts on affordable housing issues. Flacks, who got her affordable housing advocacy chops as a small child growing up in Brooklyn relaying messages for her apartment building’s tenants union, continues her work in Santa Barbara County, speaking out on issues like the development freeze in the 2nd Supervisorial District and UCSB’s Long-Range Development Plan and its impacts on nearby communities.

Environmental attorney Marc Chytilo was also a H.O.T. honoree for his work on sustainable transportation, which has resulted in the funding and establishment of public transit in the North County, giving farmworkers and other laborers reliable and less expensive transportation to and from their jobs.

The newly founded Santa Barbara County Ag Futures Alliance was also given recognition at the SB CAN benefit. An unusual partnership of environmentalists and the agricultural community brought together by the Environmental Defense Center and the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau, this new alliance seeks to bridge differences between the often poles-apart farming community and environmental advocates.

Santa Barbara County Supervisor Salud Carbajal and Santa Barbara City Councilwoman Helene Schneider were among the SB CAN supporters enjoying the sunshine and the benefit.
(Sonia Fernandez / Noozhawk photo)
Many of the political candidates SB CAN has endorsed were on hand at the event, too. SB CAN’s endorsements include Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, for Congress; Democrat Hannah-Beth Jackson for the 19th State Senate District; Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara; 3rd Supervisorial District candidate Doreen Farr; Goleta City Council candidates Margaret Connell and Ed Easton; and Goleta Water Board candidates Lauren Hanson and Bill Rosen.

Click here for more information on SB CAN.

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at [email protected]

