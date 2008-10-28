Cirone Re-elected Chairman of National Teachers Network Board

Bill Cirone, Santa Barbara County superintendent of schools, has been re-elected chairman of the national board of trustees of the Teachers Network.

Joining Cirone as officers on the board are: Jill Rosenberg Jones, vice president, Goldman Sachs; Michael Zelkind, retired director, Standard & Poor’s; and Alan Federman, corporate controller for Agency.com.

Teachers Network is a 28-year-old national and international nonprofit organization that supports teachers throughout their professional lives to keep teachers in the classroom, effect better schools and improve student achievement.

Santa Barbara was the first county in the nation to become a Teachers Network site, starting as the Impact II program.

Teachers Network is involved in grant-making, connecting great teachers, supporting new teachers, providing online networking and helping set public policy. Click here for more information.

Wendy Shelton is director of communications for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.