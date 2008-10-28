City Council Grants $1.2 Million Bailout Loan for Housing Project

The cost of the Mental Health Association's complex, set to open in December, has shot up $2.2 million.

The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday unanimously agreed to grant a $1.2 million bailout loan to a nonprofit organization to help complete a nearly finished apartment complex on Garden Street for low-income and mental-health tenants.

Amid a perfect storm of unfortunate circumstances, the cost for the $25 million project has swelled nearly 10 percent, or $2.2 million.

Spearheaded by the local nonprofit Mental Health Association, the project at the corner of Cota Street will provide affordable-housing rental units for 12 low-income downtown workers and 38 people diagnosed with a mental-health disability.

It also will include a new facility for The Fellowship Club, a 49-year-old community center for the homeless and mentally ill currently located in a cramped bungalow on Chapala Street. The center offers classes and recreational activities, and is run by the Mental Health Association, which provides housing and other services to the mentally ill.

Despite the overruns, the Mental Health Association still plans to move all 50 residents into the apartments by Dec. 1. The Fellowship Club is slated to open shortly after.

The project is a ray of hope at a dark time for the mentally ill, some of whom will lose their homes by a devastating budget shortfall at the county department of Alcohol, Drugs and Mental Health Services. In fact, it is opening the same day that some board-and-care homes are scheduled to close.

More than 300 people applied for the housing units set aside for mental-health tenants, Mental Health Association Executive Director Annmarie Cameron said.

“As much as that will be like winning the lottery for those 38 folks, it will also be a great sadness that those people who had hoped they could live there won’t get to move in,” she told the council.

Although the Mental Health Association has found success in raising money for the project, it has been less lucky in the construction department.

The project suffered a major — and tragic — setback three months into construction in March 2006, when the construction superintendent died in a motorcycle crash.

At about the same time, a consultant on loan for free from Bermant Construction quit to start his own firm. The resulting vacuum of institutional knowledge led to temporary delays. (The Santa Barbara Housing Authority ultimately stepped In to fill the void.)

Plus, the project needs to adhere to strict deadlines to keep about $9.5 million in tax credits from investors. To avoid losing that money, the project needs to be finished by Dec. 31. So, in an effort to keep the project moving, the organization sometimes was forced to settle for accomplishing certain tasks the expensive way.

Cameron approached the City Council on Tuesday with an apologetic tone. “I think the word ‘regret’ is an understatement,” she said. “It took me awhile to get over feeling that we had done something terribly wrong.”

While the city’s loan will cover half of the overrun, Cameron said she is 99 percent certain the other half will be covered by a state grant dedicated solely to projects that build housing for mental-health tenants.

The city’s $1.2 million loan — which was approved unanimously — brings to $6.3 million the total amount the city has loaned the nonprofit organization for the project.

On Tuesday, Councilman Dale Francisco sought to clarify whether there is an “understanding” that the loans will be forgiven.

City Redevelopment Agency Manager Dave Gustafson answered that there is no “overt understanding” of such an arrangement, but added that the terms of the loan will be decided “down the road.”

Tuesday’s request marked the second time that Cameron has had to come before the council to ask for more money. The other time was in 2005, when construction costs were soaring.

Council members on Tuesday offered reassuring words to Cameron.

“This was the perfect project; it’s coming together beautifully,” Councilman Roger Horton said. “I think we all regret that there were cost increases, but then I don’t know that I’ve seen a project yet that hasn’t had cost increases.”

Councilwoman Iya Falcone reminded her that another affordable housing project called St. Vincent’s by the entrance to Highway 154 started with a $4 million contribution from the city, but ballooned to $18 million.

“First of all, I want to say no regrets,” she said. “You’re doing the best you can, truly. We just need to move forward. My mom always used to tell me, ‘All experiences are grist for the mill.’”

Noozhawk staff writer Rob Kuznia can be reached at [email protected]