Men’s Soccer: SBCC’s Knight Nets 2 Goals, 2 Assists in 7-1 Runaway

With the win, the Vaqueros extend their lead over second-place Moorpark in the WSC.

By Dave Loveton | October 29, 2008 | 12:00 a.m.

Mark Knight tallied two goals and two assists, and Danny Molineaux scored the first two goals for the Santa Barbara City College men’s soccer team on Tuesday night in a 7-1 rout of Oxnard at La Playa Stadium.

It was the sixth straight win and eighth in nine games for the Vaqueros (13-4, 8-1), who extended their lead over second-place Moorpark in the WSC to 10 points.

SBCC, which leads all Southern California schools with 61 goals, has outscored its opponents 22-3 in the last four games. Oxnard (7-6-4, 3-2-4) is tied for third in the conference with Glendale.

After falling behind 1-0, Molineaux found the net in the 14th and 24th minutes on assists from Knight and Scott Wells, respectively. Knight converted a penalty kick in the 45th minute to give the Vaqueros a 3-1 halftime lead.

Santa Barbara added four more goals in a 13-minute span, starting with a 35-yard volley by Paulo Friere in the 68th minute. Stuart Kirk made it 5-1 on an assist from Knight, and then Knight scored in the 80th minute. Antonio Bernabe scored the final goal in the 81st minute. Craig Davies assisted on the last two scores.

“The boys really exploded,” SBCC coach John Sisterson said. “It was a good performance at home against a good Oxnard team. They’re untouchable when they play like this.”

The Vaqueros, 6-1 at home this year and 12-1 in their last 13, play host to Citrus at 7 p.m. Friday. Citrus handed SBCC its only WSC loss on Oct. 7.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information director.

