Men’s Soccer: Westmont Secures Playoff Berth

Tuesday proved to be a day filled with good results for Westmont College men’s soccer (6-6-2), even though the team didn’t take the field. While the Warriors enjoyed a bye, the rest of the Golden State Athletic Conference teams provided the best results possible for Westmont. As a result, Westmont secured a place in the upcoming GSAC Tournament.

The day began with Westmont and the Lancers of California Baptist tied for sixth place in the conference standings with 11 points (three points for a win, one for a loss). The Warriors, along with the Lancers, earned the playoff berth as the result of a 3-0 loss by Hope International to No. 12 Azusa Pacific and a 2-1 loss by Point Loma to No. 7 Concordia.

With only one conference game remaining, neither Hope nor Point Loma will be able to catch Westmont or California Baptist in the standings.

In addition, California Baptist lost to Biola, meaning that the Warriors remain tied with the Lancers. The two squads will settle the matter of sixth place on Saturday when they meet in Riverside on the final day of the conference schedule. California Baptist (7-6-3) is coached by Ryan Jorden, an alumnus of Westmont and an assistant coach at Westmont for eight years.

The first round of the GSAC Tournament will be played Nov. 5. Westmont will be on the road against an opponent and in a location yet to be determined.

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.