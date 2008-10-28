Police Seeking Man Who Held Probation Officers at Gunpoint

At 6 p.m. Monday, two uniformed and unarmed Santa Barbara County probation officers went to 214 S. Canada St. No. 53 to conduct a routine probation search of probationer Yvonne Mata, 30.

During their search, probation officers found marijuana and a locked metal box. Probation officers asked Mata to unlock the box. She said she didn’t have the key and that her boyfriend, Daniel Aguilar, 34, had it. Aguilar arrived during the search and consented to opening the box, in which the officers found cocaine.

Aguilar retrieved a handgun and held probation officers at gunpoint inside the trailer. He demanded that he and Mata not be taken to jail. Probation officers talked to Aguilar as he pointed the handgun at them and subsequently convinced him to leave.

Before leaving, Aguilar took the cocaine from the metal box. Probation officers called for assistance. Officers responded and surrounded the trailer park.

The Santa Barbara Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team also responded to the scene and conducted a search of the area. Aguilar was not found.

Mata was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale and violation of probation.

Aguilar is wanted on a felony warrant for assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, false imprisonment, possession of a controlled substance for sale, and felon in possession of a handgun. Bail on the warrant is $500,000. Aguilar is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Aguilar’s whereabouts is asked to call authorities immediately.

Lorenzo Duarte is a sergeant with the Santa Barbara Police Department.