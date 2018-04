Rep. Lois Capps will speak at a news conference in support of Measures H and I at 11 a.m. Wednesday in front of Santa Barbara Junior High School.

Joined by Santa Barbara County Supervisor Salud Carbajal and other local officials, Capps will speak of the importance of passing Measure H and I this November, which would provide funding for local schools from a minimal parcel tax.

“We must continue to ensure our schools have the necessary funding to provide all our kids with a quality education. This is an essential investment in the future of our children, our economy, and our country,” Capps said.

Sarah Ethington is campaign manager of the Friends of Lois Capps 2008 campaign.