Ronald Gallo Named CEO/President of Santa Barbara Foundation

Gallo, who has more than 30 years of leadership experience, emerged as the front-runner after a nationwide search.

By Suzanne Farwell | October 28, 2008 | 8:18 a.m.

The Board of Trustees has announced the selection of Ronald Gallo as the Santa Barbara Foundation’s new president and CEO. He was chosen from a large and talented pool of candidates from across the United States.

Gallo served for 15 years as president and CEO of one of the nation’s largest community foundations, the Rhode Island Foundation. He was responsible for tripling the assets of this community foundation, spearheading a philanthropic outreach plan and creating alliances with regional and national philanthropic institutions.

Article Image
Ronald Gallo
Santa Barbara Foundation Board Chairman Robert Emmons spoke for Trustees and staff: “The appointment of Ron Gallo as CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation will greatly enhance the opportunities for the foundation to better serve our community. His lengthy experience in community foundation work and his reputation as an innovator will enable the foundation to continue to expand philanthropy in our county. The Board of Trustees is incredibly pleased that a candidate with such experience will be joining our foundation family.”

Chuck Slosser, who is retiring from leading the foundation for 18 years, is pleased with the choice: “I think the board selected an excellent person as the foundation’s next president and CEO. Ron Gallo is a seasoned community foundation executive who brings years of experience to his new position.”

Gallo brings a wealth of 30 years of leadership experience garnered from serving with a variety of nonprofit institutions. He is known as a leader who has worked to bring about social change through compassion and innovation. He began his career by raising funds for teens and young adults struggling with drug rehabilitation and rose to assume the leadership of Rhode Island’s only community foundation. His interests are wide-ranging and include the evolution of U.S. and international philanthropy, community-based economic development, the arts and the implications of America’s changing demographics.

Under Gallo’s leadership, the Rhode Island Foundation became a more proactive and engaged community foundation. It reorganized its focus to fund organizations that support low-income initiatives and health, poverty and educational efforts among poor children. He was instrumental in the formation of Kids Count Rhode Island, a children’s advocacy group, and bringing the Local Initiatives Support Corporation, which supports low-income housing, to the state. He also supported the establishment of WRNI, Rhode Island’s National Public Radio affiliate, as well as several initiatives to make housing more affordable.

Gallo also created funding partnerships with several national foundations: the Pew Charitable Trust, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the Annie E. Casey Foundation and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Before his tenure with the Rhode Island Foundation, Gallo was executive director of the Jesse Ball DuPont Fund from 1990-93. The DuPont Fund is a national foundation with an interest in issues affecting the American South. Gallo worked on several important issues: developing initiatives for access to health care, housing and minority education.

From 1981-85, Gallo was executive director for the Rhode Island Council for Community Mental Health Centers in Providence, Rhode Island, where he won a $2.1 million increase in the state’s mental health budget. He raised funds for marathon House from 1979-81, a residential drug rehabilitation organization for teenagers and young adults in four New England states.

The Santa Barbara Foundation is a community foundation established in 1928 to enrich the lives of the people of Santa Barbara through philanthropy. It is one of Santa Barbara County’s largest private sources of funding for nonprofit agencies, investing in programs that enhance the community in the areas of education, arts, culture, health, social services, recreation and the environment.

In 2007, the foundation awarded $26 million to area nonprofits and loans and scholarships to area students. The foundation’s $300 million endowment is made up of gifts from thousands of individuals who support the community. Through their generous gifts and bequests, the citizens of Santa Barbara County have created one of the oldest and largest community foundations in the United States.

The foundation was assisted in the search for the new president & CEO by The 360 Group, an executive search firm based in San Francisco.

Suzanne Farwell is communications director for the Santa Barbara Foundation.

