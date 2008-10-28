Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 7:56 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 

San Marcos High Band Takes First Place in Las Vegas Competition

By Barbara Keyani | October 28, 2008 | 10:48 p.m.

Article Image
The San Marcos Band, with 54 students, won first place in its division at the “Summerlin Spectacular” in Las Vegas. (Santa Barbara School District courtesy photo)

The San Marcos Band took first place in the 1A Division at the “Summerlin Spectacular” in Las Vegas on Oct. 18.

The band also won all caption awards in its division: high music, high general effect and high visual.

There are 54 students in the band, and the band is under the field direction by drum major Zane Golas.

“This competition was a great way to start our marching band season, and was a great experience for our students to compete in a different state and different circuit, and see bands from Nevada and Arizona perform,” marching band director Jason Nam said. “The kids have really been working hard, starting rehearsals back in June and throughout the summer to prepare for the season.”

Barbara Keyani is the Santa Barbara School District’s administrative services and communications coordinator.

