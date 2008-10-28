Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 8:03 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra Opens Its Season Tonight

Rising star violinist Joan Kwuon will join the orchestra in a performance of a Beethoven concerto.

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | October 28, 2008 | 2:30 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra, under the baton of its venerable maestro, Heiichiro Ohyama, opens its 2008-09 season at 7:30 tonight in the good old Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido.

There are just two works on the program, though I doubt we shall feel shorted.

Rising star violinist Joan Kwuon will join Ohyama and band for a performance of the greatest of all violin concertos, that by Beethoven (D Major, Opus 61); after the intermission, a work just as remarkable, if not quite as heroic, Mendelssohn’s incidental music for Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Opus 21, 61).

On its Web site, the orchestra insists that the overture and the incidental music, written 16 years apart, are separate works. It seems to me somewhat nitpicking.

Article Image
Joan Kwuon
To be sure, the overture, written when Mendelssohn was 17, is one of the wonders of the world. But the incidental music, written when he was 33, doesn’t drop a single stitch in picking up where the overture left off.

Those 16 years are as so many seconds. And since the orchestra hasn’t engaged a chorus or solo singers, it apparently will play only the instrumental portions of the score.

Tickets to this concert may be ordered online at www.lobero.com/contact/boxoffice/ or by calling 805.963.0761.

Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.

