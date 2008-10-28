Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra Opens Its Season Tonight

The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra, under the baton of its venerable maestro, Heiichiro Ohyama, opens its 2008-09 season at 7:30 tonight in the good old Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido.

There are just two works on the program, though I doubt we shall feel shorted.

Rising star violinist Joan Kwuon will join Ohyama and band for a performance of the greatest of all violin concertos, that by Beethoven (D Major, Opus 61); after the intermission, a work just as remarkable, if not quite as heroic, Mendelssohn’s incidental music for Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Opus 21, 61).

On its Web site, the orchestra insists that the overture and the incidental music, written 16 years apart, are separate works. It seems to me somewhat nitpicking.

To be sure, the overture, written when Mendelssohn was 17, is one of the wonders of the world. But the incidental music, written when he was 33, doesn’t drop a single stitch in picking up where the overture left off.

Those 16 years are as so many seconds. And since the orchestra hasn’t engaged a chorus or solo singers, it apparently will play only the instrumental portions of the score.

Tickets to this concert may be ordered online at www.lobero.com/contact/boxoffice/ or by calling 805.963.0761.

Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.