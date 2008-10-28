Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 7:53 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Volleyball: Potter’s 20 Digs Lifts SBCC to Win Over Cuesta

The Vaqueros, now 4-1 in the WSC, rally from behind for the five-set victory.

By Dave Loveton | October 28, 2008 | 11:51 p.m.

Samantha Potter registered 22 kills and the Santa Barbara City College women’s volleyball team rallied from a 9-6 deficit in game five to hand Cuesta a 25-21, 25-22, 21-25, 17-25, 15-12 defeat on Tuesday night.

“Considering that we’re mostly freshmen and we’ve had time to play with each other, we’re really starting to connect,” Potter said. “Our passing has really improved.”

It was the third straight win and fifth in six matches for the Vaqueros (6-9, 4-1 WSC). Cuesta falls to 7-7 and 3-2.

Jessica Tune added 11 kills, Maria Mayer had 10 and Angelica Smith contributed seven putaways. Vanessa Shaw, the libero, notched 30 digs.

After trailing 9-6 in game five, SBCC ended the match on a 9-3 run. Smith had a pair of spikes in the middle to cut the deficit to one, and Shaw gave the home team the lead on back-to-back ace serves.

“The connection between Angelica Smith and (setter) Amelia Shugrue was just amazing,” SBCC coach Ed Gover said. “Those were two great powerful hits, and it opened up everything else. We got some confidence after beating Ventura (last Friday). They didn’t quit tonight and they believed in themselves.”

Gover flipped his lineup in game five to give the Cougars a different look. “That opened up new things for us,” he said.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information director.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 