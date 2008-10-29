Women’s Soccer: Vaqueros Rout West L.A. 4-0

SBCC finds the net for the first time in three games.

The Santa Barbara City College women’s soccer team found the net for the first time in three games on Tuesday afternoon and just kept scoring in a 4-0 women’s soccer victory over West L.A.

The Vaqueros, ranked 10th in California, improved to 10-1-5 and 5-1-1 in the WSC North.

Laura Spivack added a goal in the 67th minute on an assist from Jamie Kucharski, and Courtney Belsheim completed the scoring in the 80th minute.

It was the 10th shutout of the year for goalie Meghan Maiwald and the Vaquero defense.

SBCC will play a home game at 1 p.m. Friday against Taft.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.