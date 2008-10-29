Women’s Soccer: Vaqueros Rout West L.A. 4-0
SBCC finds the net for the first time in three games.
By Dave Loveton | October 29, 2008 | 12:10 a.m.
The Santa Barbara City College women’s soccer team found the net for the first time in three games on Tuesday afternoon and just kept scoring in a 4-0 women’s soccer victory over West L.A.
The Vaqueros, ranked 10th in California, improved to 10-1-5 and 5-1-1 in the WSC North.
Shannon Lynott
scored in the 20th minute on an assist from Ricky Fien
, and Maria Johansen
made it 2-0 in the 42nd minute, after a pass from Danna Wahlund
.
Laura Spivack added a goal in the 67th minute on an assist from Jamie Kucharski, and Courtney Belsheim completed the scoring in the 80th minute.
It was the 10th shutout of the year for goalie Meghan Maiwald and the Vaquero defense.
SBCC will play a home game at 1 p.m. Friday against Taft.
Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.