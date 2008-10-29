Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 7:51 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Women’s Soccer: Vaqueros Rout West L.A. 4-0

SBCC finds the net for the first time in three games.

By Dave Loveton | October 29, 2008 | 12:10 a.m.

The Santa Barbara City College women’s soccer team found the net for the first time in three games on Tuesday afternoon and just kept scoring in a 4-0 women’s soccer victory over West L.A.

The Vaqueros, ranked 10th in California, improved to 10-1-5 and 5-1-1 in the WSC North.

Shannon Lynott scored in the 20th minute on an assist from Ricky Fien, and Maria Johansen made it 2-0 in the 42nd minute, after a pass from Danna Wahlund.

Laura Spivack added a goal in the 67th minute on an assist from Jamie Kucharski, and Courtney Belsheim completed the scoring in the 80th minute.

It was the 10th shutout of the year for goalie Meghan Maiwald and the Vaquero defense.

SBCC will play a home game at 1 p.m. Friday against Taft.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 