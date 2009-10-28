2nd District Representatives Needed for County Boards, Commissions

Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf is seeking district residents interested in serving on the following boards and commissions: the South Coast Board of Architectural Review, the Agricultural Advisory Committee (alternate position), the Mental Health Commission (alternate position), the Advisory Board on Alcohol and Drug Problems, the Historic Landmarks Advisory Committee and the Developmental Disabilities Area Board IX.

“Serving on a board or commission is a great opportunity for area residents to become actively involved with local government and their community,” Wolf said. “I welcome and encourage those with an interest in serving on one of these commissions to apply for one of the current vacancies.”

Applicants must reside within the county’s 2nd District and meet eligibility requirements specific to the commissions. The following is a brief description of the commissions and some of the specific requirements.

» South Coast Board of Architectural Review: Reviews and comments on the architectural aspects of buildings, structures and signs under the jurisdiction of the SBAR. The seat being filled is for a landscape architect.

» Agricultural Advisory Committee (alternate): Provides advice to the Board of Supervisors, Planning Commission and county departments on a variety of agriculturally-related matters.

» Mental Health Commission (alternate): Reviews and evaluates the community’s mental health needs, services, facilities and problems. Also advises the Board of Supervisors and county mental health director on local mental health programs. The opening is for an alternate position who would vote when a regular 2nd District commissioner can’t attend.

» Advisory Board on Alcohol and Drug Problems: Advises the county and the public on matters relating to county alcohol and drug programs, including budget, strategic planning and programming. Open to all members of the public, including those who have received drug and/or alcohol treatment or rehabilitation services.

» Historic Landmarks Advisory Committee: Promotes the economic welfare and prosperity of the county by preserving and protecting those places, sites, buildings, structures, works of art and other objects having a special historic or aesthetic character or interest, for the use, education and view of the general public and to remind the residents of the county and visitors of the background of the county.

» Developmental Disabilities, Area Board IX: A state agency that sets policy regarding the monitoring, evaluation and support of local programs serving those with disabilities.

For an application form, click here or call Wolf’s office at 805.568.2191.

— Karin Quimby is an executive field representative for 2nd District Supervisor Janet Wolf.