Built Green Resource Center Opens in Santa Barbara

The community is invited to tour the facility at Thursday's grand-opening celebration

A new community Built Green Resource Center will officially open Thursday in Santa Barbara, at 914-A Santa Barbara St. in the Presidio District.

A grand-opening celebration from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday will include a ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. and a classroom dedication at 6 p.m. The free event is open to the public.

The Built Green Resource Center is the result of years of work and an investment of about $750,000 by the Santa Barbara Contractors Association.

“We wanted to create a safe, not-for-profit place where residents and professionals along the Central Coast could get their questions answered about every sort of sustainable building practice imaginable,” Executive Director Karin Perissinotto said. “Green building practices go beyond energy and water conservation to incorporate site protection, health and air quality, materials efficiency and environmentally responsible home/property ownership to improve cost savings, reduce health risks, improve water quality and preserve our natural resources.

“The resource center will offer free information, advice, programs, classes and exhibits on energy independence, water savings and other sustainable ‘green’ building practices and materials. It will also offer a checklist which serves as a guide in making hundreds of decisions that are a usual part of the building process. The center will be run by a small staff of trained individuals who have no ‘for profit’ bias or gain from the information shared. We’re also going to make our classroom space available for use by other groups in town who may need the space periodically for educational purposes.”

On Thursday, the community will have an opportunity to tour the center, see exhibits and meet local green-building experts, including contractors, architects, designers, material suppliers and manufacturers.

— Jonatha King is a publicist.