Local News

Bill Macfadyen: Check Out Our New Daily Real Estate Section

Each day we'll bring you the latest listings, news and information about Santa Barbara real estate

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | October 29, 2009 | 2:28 a.m.

Welcome to Noozhawk’s new daily Real Estate section.

Our readers have a passionate interest in Santa Barbara real estate, and we’re excited to give you what you want — without having to leave the Noozhawk nest. First and foremost will be local property listings, along with daily real estate information and analysis, an agent gallery and links to partner sites.

We have a number of cool features we’ll be introducing as we go, grow and expand. Each day, through our own articles and those from professionals in all areas of the real estate industry, you’ll be reading about home ownership, financing, renting, home building, remodeling, decorating, landscaping and how to protect your investment. And, yes, local property listings.

Of course, our readers are an attractive audience with discriminating taste. After all, they live in the world’s most beautiful community — or want to. If you’re a real estate professional and want to get in front of them, contact Noozhawk real estate sales director Vivien Alexander at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for advertising rates and listings instructions.

As with much of what Noozhawk does, this was a collaborative project, and I’m grateful to Viv and to our Web services director, Edgar Oliveira at PixelFive, for their hard work and creativity. And to all of our readers who suggested we add this section: thank you. You each can claim it was your idea.

Please do let me know what you think. Your suggestions and ideas are always welcome.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

