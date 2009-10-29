Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 10:16 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Dine at Elements and Do Your Part for All for Animals

All for Animals supports National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week with benefit

By Karen Lee Stevens | October 29, 2009 | 12:12 a.m.

The first week of November is National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week and All for Animals, a nonprofit, public outreach and educational organization dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of compassion to all animals, is getting a head-start on the weeklong event with a fundraiser to draw attention to the wonderful animals for adoption at Santa Barbara animal shelters.

On Thursday, the public is encouraged to have lunch, dinner, drinks, or dessert (or all of the above!) at Elements Restaurant & Bar, 129 E. Anapamu St., and 10 percent of the proceeds will be donated to All for Animals. Elements, which celebrated its fifth anniversary over the summer, is one of Santa Barbara’s most popular restaurants and premier caterers for major social events. It has received a number of awards from local and regional publications, including Best Firetini, the “hottest drink in town.” Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., happy hour from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and dinner from 5:30 to 10 p.m.

There are approximately 65 million companion dogs in the United States and 77 million companion cats. Only about 18 percent of dogs are adopted from animal shelters, while only 16 percent of cats are adopted from shelters. The majority of animals are purchased from pet stores or breeders, from ads in the newspaper, or given by friends and neighbors. All for Animals seeks to increase pet adoption rates from animal shelters by featuring adoptable pets on the Internet and highlighting the wonderful services that shelters offer, such as adoption and behavioral counseling, low-cost spay/neuter clinics, and other life-saving programs.

Whether educating consumers about important animal-related issues or helping save lives through its Adoptable Pet Photo Gallery, All for Animals Inc. has been a leading animal advocacy organization that, for the past 13 years, has sought to bring people and pets together to celebrate the human-animal bond. Click here to make a donation or for more information.

— Karen Lee Stevens is All for Animals’ founder and president.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 