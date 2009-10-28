Goleta Valley Beautiful, Girls Inc. to Honor Betty Rosness
GVB will plant a clone of the historic Goleta Witness tree in her name at the Girls Inc. facility
By Beth Cleary | October 28, 2009 | 2:31 p.m.
Goleta Valley Beautiful, Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara and community supporters will honor Betty Rosness for her dedication to helping girls find their way in life at 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Goleta Valley Girls Inc. Center, 4973 Hollister Ave.
Goleta Valley Beautiful will plant a Sycamore clone of the historic Goleta Witness tree at the Girls Inc. facility and dedicate it to Rosness, who has been assisting young women in the community since 1972.
Rosness, a longtime Goleta resident, also was instrumental in getting the Goleta facility built.
— Beth Cleary represents Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara.
