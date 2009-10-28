Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 10:24 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

LogicMonitor Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program

Membership will provide customers with integration of hosted monitoring and storage systems

By Shannon Kelley | October 28, 2009 | 5:50 p.m.

LogicMonitor, provider of hosted monitoring, on Wednesday announced membership in the NetApp Alliance Partner Program as an Advantage Alliance Partner.

LogicMonitor is collaborating with NetApp to tightly integrate its hosted monitoring solution for data-center monitoring. Through this partnership, NetApp customers will now be able to benefit from a hosted storage monitoring system, providing 24/7 smart views of their storage and servers, which saves time, increases efficiency and reduces downtime.

LogicMonitor hosted monitoring is a fully hosted, fully automated data-center monitoring service that offers customers ongoing, active discovery, effectively monitoring all load balancers, databases, server equipment, applications, and network and storage devices for organizations of any size. With the NetApp partnership, LogicMonitor will continue to integrate NetApp’s customers’ needs into its flagship hosted monitoring service, as well as develop new features that enhance the benefits of NetApp storage.

“As a NetApp Advantage Partner, LogicMonitor’s customers will enjoy our unmatched monitoring combined with NetApp’s best-of-breed storage services to keep their data centers running smoothly and reduce the complexity of their storage environments,” LogicMonitor CEO Steve Francis said. “We’ll continue to improve our service using the NetApp API, allowing further improvements in cost-effectiveness and performance validation, and incorporating support for more NetApp platforms.”

Patrick Rogers, vice president of solutions and alliances at NetApp, said: “One of the goals of the NetApp Alliance Partner Program is to work with companies that have a shared vision of addressing the storage and data infrastructure needs of today’s complex enterprise environments. LogicMonitor’s membership in the NetApp Alliance Partner Program means that our customers will benefit from their hostedmonitoring solution, which simplifies business-critical data-center monitoring, delivering more visibility and automated alerting.”

