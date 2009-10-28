Lululemon Gets in Halloween Spirit with Zumba Class

Lululemon is calling all ghouls and boys to join it for a Halloween Zumba extravaganza at 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

Lululemon, a yoga-inspired sports apparel store in the Paseo Neuvo Mall, invites all guests to the free, costume-recommended Zumba class with Karina Ward.

Zumba is an aerobic fitness program founded by Miami-based dancer and choreographer Beto Perez. The workout combines body sculpting movements with dance steps from cumbia, reggaeton, hip hop, mambo, salsa and others.

Each routine involves a combination of fast and slow rhythms — sure to get the heart pounding. Zumba targets trouble areas such as glutes, legs, arms, abs and, of course, the heart.

It has become a revolution as one of the most influential movements in the industry of fitness in more than 75 countries.

Ward will teach the class Thursday and add her own music choices. Whether it be bunny ears or a tail, guests are invited to get spooky and wear a costume to kick off the Halloween spirit.

— Alexandra Markus represents Lululemon.