Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 10:47 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Council Dips Into Reserves to Close Budget Gap

City leaders pull $2.5 million from three funds, and approve three projects for the Redevelopment Agency Capital Program

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | October 29, 2009 | 2:10 a.m.

The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday approved measures to close the fiscal year 2009-10 budget shortfall.

Without dipping into general fund reserves, funds were taken from City Hall Allocation Fund reserves, Workers Compensation Fund reserves and Street Sweeping Fund reserves for a total of $2,591,693.

The street-sweeping program is funded mostly by parking violations, and revenues have exceeded costs for the past few years. Workers compensation funds also have been building reserves, as there have been fewer injuries and fewer claims recently.

Workers compensation funds came from the departments they’re now being reallocated to, Councilwoman Iya Falcone said.

Using the funds won’t put the city in any kind of jeopardy, Councilman Roger Horton said.

The council also passed three project proposals for the Redevelopment Agency Capital Program. The $1,519,000 in funds will go toward the second phase of the East Cabrillo project, Chase Palm Park lighting and electrical upgrades, and renovating park bathrooms.

The bathrooms are in “deplorable condition,” Horton said.

The Parks & Recreation Department was hit with massive cuts this year, so the council decided not to fund the proposed waterfront lighting project, but instead to renovate park bathrooms.

The council proposed finding other means to fund the light poles on the breakwater, perhaps including sponsorship of some kind.

While “not as sexy” to fix up a bathroom, it’s very needed, Mayor Marty Blum said.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 