Tri-Counties Labor Council Endorses Allison for Congress

The 24th District candidate picks up the support of the 6,000-member Building and Construction Trades Council

The Tri-Counties Building and Construction Trades Council on Wednesday announced its endorsement of candidate Tim Allison in the 24th District congressional race.

The Building and Construction Trades Council represents 32 affiliated unions with more than 6,000 members.

In an event billed as “Tacos with Tim,” Allison met Wednesday with union members to hear their concerns about jobs and the economy and to announce the endorsement. The event was held at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers hall in Ventura.

“Tim Allison is the best candidate in the race for Congress, and we enthusiastically endorse his candidacy,” said Steve Weiner, executive secretary-treasurer for the council. “In these difficult economic times, Tim understands the need to jump-start the economy and create jobs. Tim Allison will make a great member of Congress, and our members will work hard to help him get there.”

Allison said: “I am proud to accept this endorsement from the Building Trades Council and its 32 unions and 6,000 members. We must get this economy back on track while creating good jobs for the working men and women of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. As a member of Congress, I’ll work hard to jump-start the economy, reform health care and improve education. Constituents in our district deserve no less.”