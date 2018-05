WEV Takes Trolley Tour of Local Businesses

The trolley stopped at the Lucia Loves Luigi boutique to hear from WEV client Lucy Hamlin and Crystal Chiropractic to hear from WEV client Crystal Galvan. They shared their stories of how WEV helped them start or expand their businesses, representing just two of hundreds who are helped by WEV each year.

The event began with wine and hors d’oeuvres at WEV client Shelley Shoemaker’s business, Café Shell. Party attendees then boarded a trolley for a city tour, which highlighted 12 local businesses that have been trained or supported by WEV through business training and small-business loans.

