WEV Takes Trolley Tour of Local Businesses

Women’s Economic Ventures held a Trolley Tour fundraising event on Oct. 5 hosted by WEV board members Dianne Duva, Kathy Johnson and Tracy Winnitoy.
The event began with wine and hors d’oeuvres at WEV client Shelley Shoemaker’s business, Café Shell. Party attendees then boarded a trolley for a city tour, which highlighted 12 local businesses that have been trained or supported by WEV through business training and small-business loans.
The trolley stopped at the Lucia Loves Luigi boutique to hear from WEV client Lucy Hamlin and Crystal Chiropractic to hear from WEV client Crystal Galvan. They shared their stories of how WEV helped them start or expand their businesses, representing just two of hundreds who are helped by WEV each year.
— Candice Tang is a publicist.