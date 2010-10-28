Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 8:24 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Business

Arch Rock Fish Restaurant Seeking Local Talent for TV Commercial

Auditions will be held Nov. 6 at the Santa Barbara restaurant

By Maria Long | October 28, 2010 | 9:23 p.m.

Anyone who has ever wanted to be the star of a TV commercial may now get a break into show biz. Santa Barbara’s Arch Rock Fish restaurant is holding auditions for its “15 Seconds of Fame!” contest.

“This could be the start of a new TV career for some of our local talent here in Santa Barbara,” said Scott Leibfried, executive chef and Arch Rock Fish partner.

Auditions for the best TV commercial, which will be broadcast on several TV channels in the region, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at Arch Rock Fish, 608 Anacapa St.

“Contestants are invited to come as you are, come as yourself, come as a group, or even dress up as an Arch Rock Fish,” Leibfried said.

Leibfried is a well-known chef and TV personality from Fox Network’s Hell’s Kitchen. Leibfried is also a partner in Arch Rock Fish with veteran restaurateur Jeremiah Higgins and former L.A. Galaxy pro soccer player turned coach Cobi Jones.

“It’ll be great seeing how well the contestants do, and I can’t wait to see the videos,” Liebfried said.

Special guest judges for the event will be John Palminteri of KEYT, Catherine Remak of K-LITE radio and newspaper publisher Jeramy Gordon.

The judges will pick the winning TV star to appear in the Arch Rock Fish “15 Seconds of Fame!” TV commercials.

“Come on down for the auditions and enjoy our mixologist and partner Mike Anderson’s famous ‘November Sky’ martini mix of rum and fresh watermelon juice.” Liebfried said. “Everyone’s invited to the auditions ... we hope to find one of Santa Barbara’s talented undiscovered TV stars.”

Click here for more information.

— Maria Long is a publicist.

