Bill Cirone: Vote and Give Voice to Your Views

Set an example for children by learning about the candidates and issues, and taking part in the process

With absentee ballots being mailed in every day, voting is under way. Be sure to take part in the electoral process. Make your voice heard, and be a good role model for the young people who watch our actions. Vote on Nov. 2 or by absentee ballot before then.

Around the globe, millions of people are willing to put their lives on the line for the right to vote, yet in our country, it is so easy to take that right for granted. Many people fall victim to actions that can erode even the strongest of democracies: They are quick to criticize those in office and to rail against policies or practices they don’t like, but fail to make the effort to get informed about the candidates’ view and issues before casting ballots. Or worse, after complaining loudly, they decide not to vote at all.

We work so hard to instill civic literacy in our children, impressing them with the beauty and elegance of the democratic system of government, along with their responsibilities as citizens living in that system. We should all be good role models for them as well.

The candidates running for office this year at all levels differ substantially according to policies, philosophies and values. It’s important to make sure the candidates you honor with your vote reflect your priorities, and will conduct themselves in office accordingly. When possible, listen to what they are saying today; but also see where their hearts and voting records show about actions in the past.

As always, it seems, California has a variety of propositions on the ballot this November. I hope everyone will inform themselves about the issues at stake.

As we cast our votes for candidates and initiatives either on Nov. 2 or by absentee ballot between now and then, we will be shaping priorities for this decade and beyond. Our economic health and competitiveness, crime rates, strong families and a healthy democracy depend upon giving young people the right start in life, yet our children remain among the most neglected segments of our society.

They are the poorest citizens in our state. Though our schools are making great strides by setting high standards and raising test scores, we still need community support in order to improve.

Voters know that our children and our schools need their support. Children can’t vote, but adults can. Candidates have track records and policy statements regarding education, students and families. Be sure to know where they stand.

I urge everyone to vote. Regardless of your position on the initiatives and the individuals running at all levels of government, please give voice to your views and make an informed decision. In a democracy, it’s essential that we all take part in the process. It’s what makes the system work.

— Bill Cirone is Santa Barbara County’s superintendent of schools.