County Offering Flu Shot Clinics for Seniors

Those age 60 or older are eligible, with a $5 donation suggested but not required

By Susan Klein-Rothschild | October 28, 2010 | 1:18 p.m.

This year, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department will have a limited number of seasonal flu clinics that are open to seniors older than age 60.

A $5 donation is suggested, but flu shots will not be denied if unable to contribute.

Clinics will be held on the following days and locations:

» 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, Lompoc Health Care Center, 301 North R St. in Lompoc

» 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, Carpinteria Veteran’s Hall, 941 Walnut Ave. in Carpinteria

» 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 13, Santa Maria Health Care Center, 2115 S. Centerpointe Pkwy. in Santa Maria

» 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, auditorium, Santa Barbara Health Care Center, 300 N. San Antonio Road in Santa Barbara

» 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, Buellton Senior Center, 164 W. Highway 246 in Buellton

» 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, Franklin Community Center, 1136 E. Montecito St. in Santa Barbara

Seniors also can get shots from their primary physician. In addition, many nationwide pharmacies are offering flu shots. Medicare and most health insurance plans cover the cost of the injection. Click here for other community locations where flu vaccines are available.

For more information, call the Santa Barbara Public Health Department Seasonal Flu Hotline at 866.608.1408.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

