Downtown Organization Honors Three Businesses for Their Halloween Spirit

Contest winners are Underground Hair Artists, Offleash — Where Pets Meet Style and The Book Den

Members of the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization’s Décor Committee walked the streets of downtown on Wednesday and judged more than a dozen businesses signed up to participate in the annual Halloween Window Display Contest.

And the winners are ...

» 1st Place: Alice in Underground at the Underground Hair Artists, 1021 Chapala St.

» 2nd Place: Offleash — Where Pets Meet Style, 1103 State St.

» 3rd Place: Dia de los Muertos at The Book Den, 15 E. Anapamu St.

Many businesses decorated for the Downtown Halloween Safe Trick-or-Treat from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, where businesses welcome hundreds of costumed children with treats, stickers, coupons or other goodies. With more than 80 locations to stop at, Downtown Halloween Safe Trick-or-Treat provides a fun and safe environment for children in the community. Children just need to bring their own goodie bag to fill at participating businesses that display a “Trick-or-Treat HERE” sign and orange and black balloons.

Other Downtown activities include:

Bring your costumed pet to Offleash — Where Pets Meet Style for their Pet Costume Contest from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at 1103 State St.

Celebrate Día de los Muertos, “Day of the Dead,” with a free family craft workshop at Casa de la Guerra from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at Casa de la Guerra, 15 E. De la Guerra St.

Downtown Halloween Safe Trick-or-Treat and the Window Display Contest is sponsored by the Downtown Organization and is free to the community and businesses. For more information, click here or call 805.962.2098 x22.