Elaine Abercrombie: Where Did the Old Economy Go?

When we understand where we were and where we are now, it can help us predict where we will be in the future.

Investment opportunities have changed. Today, it is commonplace to hear ads telling us to invest in precious metals as an inflation hedge. Investment houses with the top moneyed people in America are being urged to put 7 percent to 10 percent of their assets in those hard commodities.

The United States, once the top-producing nation, has become a consuming nation — a change that has manifested itself strongly in the past 30 years. Since the passing of the North American Fair Trade Agreement and other legislation designed to move manufacturing to less expensive labor markets, the United States now produces only 19 percent of the world’s products. Brazil, Russia, India and China, on the other hand, are producing 23 percent of the world’s products. Our manufacturing basis for jobs in the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s has moved abroad; our cars, appliances and steel exports have dropped tremendously.

Many jobs are not coming back. Families with two or three people out of work have a severely diminished income or none at all. Employers pay $176 a day for an American employee, while an employee in China will work 50 days for the same income. You can see why these manufacturing jobs are not coming back, so it’s time to think about the opportunity that exists in our market today.

Things have changed, and we are in crisis. The Chinese word for crisis means danger and opportunity — the difference is how you look at the situation. With the threat of the United States becoming a Third World country, where is the opportunity to gain wealth? It’s not what you know, but who you know when it comes time to bid for a government contract, and if you’re not in a business where that is possible, then the formula of buying your home, buying your neighbor’s home, then buying the neighborhood is a good investment.

Hard assets are inflation proof, and that is why investors are saying it’s a good time to buy gold and silver. Like those commodities, real estate is also sound. Landlords always have something to rent in order to earn money.

Since the foreclosure market is not over yet, the country is building a stronger and stronger rental market with each passing day. The opportunity of the bond market bubble allowing low interest rates for those who qualify may be short-lived, so time is of the essence.

We see the price of gold going higher than $1,300 an ounce, and we realize we have gone off the Gold standard in 1971, and that our buying power has drastically decreased. Gold was $26 an ounce in 1900; in 1971, it was $41 an ounce. These figures emphasize the fact that our dollar is rapidly becoming less powerful regarding any type of purchase we may make.

Just four years ago, oil was $34 a barrel, and today it’s more than $85 a barrel. A common practice I’ve found in the grocery store is that companies have shrunk the volume sold and raised the price at the same time. I remember my parents complaining of the same thing when I was living at home years ago.

What’s the answer? Hard assets and real estate are easier to earn income with than many other options. This may not be for everyone; however, those of you who have more money in your IRA than in your home may want to think about moving that money into something that benefits from inflationary times of now and the future.

The old economy is not coming back.

— Elaine Abercrombie, a broker with Abercrombie Fine Homes, is president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors.