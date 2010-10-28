Gerald Carpenter: Granada to Stage Single Performance of ‘Romeo and Juliet’

The Granada will present a single performance of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, directed by Penny Metropulos of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and featuring members of The Acting Company in collaboration with the Guthrie Theater of Minnesota, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29.

The Acting Company was founded in 1972 by John Houseman and Margot Harley — among the charter members was Kevin Kline — and from its inception has devoted itself to touring. Or, as they put it, “bringing a touring repertory of classical productions, talented young actors and teaching artists into communities across America, particularly those where live performance and theater arts education is limited or non-existent” (italics mine).

I daresay that this Romeo will be of sufficient quality and excitement that we will overlook the rather gross, thoroughly unjustified condescension of the italicized portion of their mission statement.

Sir William Tyrone Guthrie (1900-1971) was a British theatrical director whose most lasting contribution to the living stage were made in the New World. In 1953, after a string of striking successes with productions in the British Isles, he founded the Stratford Festival of Canada and served as artistic director for three years.

In 1963, he founded the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis, Minn., which remains to this day the best-known, most prestigious American repertory theater company west of the Hudson River.

This is the third year in which the Guthrie Theater has collaborated on the tours of The Acting Company.

Admission to Romeo and Juliet is $25 to $55. Tickets can be purchased through The Granada box office at 1214 State St. or 805.899.2222, or click here to order online.

