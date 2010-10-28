Girls Inc. Holds Mock Election to Promote Civic Awareness

Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara, a nonprofit organization that inspires all girls to be strong, smart and bold, held a mock election on Tuesday for girls ages 6 to 18.

Girls were asked to weigh in on the election for governor, and center specific issues, along with a ballot initiative asking whether school vending machines should sell soda.

The mock election is part of “Girls Inc. She Votes,” a nonpartisan initiative conducted by Girls Inc. organizations nationwide that focuses on involving girls in the political process and encouraging girls to see themselves as leaders.

“We’ve been participating in the mock elections since 2004, and it has become apparent how important this is to opening up dialog between girls and their parents/guardians about political issues concerning their community,” said Melisa Gleason, program director with Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara.

Girls Inc. She Votes launched during the 2004 presidential elections, when more than 2,200 Girls Inc. girls across the United States participated in a mock election and activities that included visits from public officials, volunteering at voter registration drives, viewing and discussing televised debates, get-out-the-vote activities and creating political cartoons.

Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara is a vigorous advocate for girls in the Santa Barbara and Goleta communities, particularly girls at high risk in underserved areas. Girls Inc. serves 1,200 children annually at two Girls Inc. centers in Santa Barbara and the Goleta Valley.

For more information about Girls Inc., call 805.963.4757 x10 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Beth Cleary represents Girls Incorporated of Greater Santa Barbara.