Laguna Blanca Theater Set to Stage ‘All in the Timing’

Performances of the six one-act plays will be held Nov. 5-7

By Tara Broucqsault | October 28, 2010 | 6:21 p.m.

Laguna Blanca School Theater is proud to present its fall production, All in the Timing, a collection of six one-act plays by David Ives, beginning Nov. 5.

Each piece is packed with brilliant word play and genius comedy. The miniature plays include:

» Sure Thing is about a man and woman’s social fumbles during an awkward introduction that are repeatedly fixed by a cosmic rewind button.

» Words, Words, Words takes a glimpse into the lives of three monkeys trying to write Hamlet.

» Philip Glass Buys a Loaf of Bread is a parody (involving chanting and interpretive dance) of minimalist composer Philip Glass.

» The Philadelphia is about three people at a restaurant who are psychologically trapped in different cities.

» Variations on the Death of Trotsky is a series of imaginative reenactments of Leon Trotsky’s death by an axe to the head.

» The Universal Language is an account of a romance born out of an invented language called Unamunda.

Directed by Joseph Beck, the play features the talents of seniors Austin Rusack, Dante Bozzini and Parker Lilly, juniors Arianna Rodriguez and Cameron Platt, and sophomore Zoe Serbin.

If you like monkeys on typewriters, Philly cheese steaks or dancing bread loaves, come and experience the magic. It’s like Willy Wonka’s factory. Only better.

All performances will be staged in the Spaulding Auditorium on Laguna Blanca School’s Hope Ranch campus, 4125 Paloma Drive in Santa Barbara. Performance dates and times are 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, Nov. 6, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7.

General admission tickets are $10, and student admission is $5.

— Tara Broucqsault is the director of communications for Laguna Blanca School.

