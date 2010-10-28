Letter to the Editor: Election Fraud
By Ted Applebaum | October 28, 2010 | 11:17 p.m.
Today’s mail contained a paid, for-profit mailer titled “Democrats for a Better California” with the endorsement of Republican Mike Stoker for Assembly.
Buying this sort of deceptive advertising shows enormous contempt for all voters.
Let’s hear from Stoker about how this happened. We wouldn’t want anyone to think that he would do anything so sleazy.
Ted Applebaum
Santa Barbara
