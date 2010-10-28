Milpas Community Association to Lead March for Public Safety

Residents organize Saturday's event to send a message to city leaders after a recent rash of crime

The Milpas Community Association will hold a March for Public Safety at 11 a.m. Saturday in response to a recent increase in crime.

The group hopes to send a message to city leaders, as members say there has been more tagging, gang violence, property crimes, drug use and assaults in the area without an appropriate government response.

Within the past month, a Milpas Street restaurant was vandalized and its owner physically attacked — on two separate occasions — and a 37-year-old man died after being savagely beaten while walking home from work at Mi Fiesta Liquor.

After George Ied was attacked Oct. 12, Santa Barbara Police Chief Cam Sanchez said he’s “had it” with local gangs, as it appears they are “going after innocent victims, for no apparent reason we can come up with.”

The Milpas Community Organization was resurrected this month, with business owners and residents saying they want consideration from the city that is equal to other neighborhoods.

Chief Sanchez did tell the group he would assign a beat coordinator to the area, and members said there was a recent sting at the Cabrillo Ball Field to address some illegal activity.

The March for Public Safety will begin at the train station at State and Yanonali streets and end at City Hall on De la Guerra Street.

Click here for more information.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.