Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 8:25 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Milpas Community Association to Lead March for Public Safety

Residents organize Saturday's event to send a message to city leaders after a recent rash of crime

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | October 28, 2010 | 9:20 p.m.

The Milpas Community Association will hold a March for Public Safety at 11 a.m. Saturday in response to a recent increase in crime.

The group hopes to send a message to city leaders, as members say there has been more tagging, gang violence, property crimes, drug use and assaults in the area without an appropriate government response.

Within the past month, a Milpas Street restaurant was vandalized and its owner physically attacked — on two separate occasions — and a 37-year-old man died after being savagely beaten while walking home from work at Mi Fiesta Liquor.

After George Ied was attacked Oct. 12, Santa Barbara Police Chief Cam Sanchez said he’s “had it” with local gangs, as it appears they are “going after innocent victims, for no apparent reason we can come up with.”

The Milpas Community Organization was resurrected this month, with business owners and residents saying they want consideration from the city that is equal to other neighborhoods.

Chief Sanchez did tell the group he would assign a beat coordinator to the area, and members said there was a recent sting at the Cabrillo Ball Field to address some illegal activity.

The March for Public Safety will begin at the train station at State and Yanonali streets and end at City Hall on De la Guerra Street.

Click here for more information.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 