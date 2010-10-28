Parks Commission Recognizes Work of Master Gardeners

At each monthly meeting, the City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Commission recognizes those who have volunteered their time and talents to help with projects related to the Parks & Recreation Department.

On Wednesday, the commission recognized the University of California Cooperative Extension Santa Barbara County Master Gardeners and Grant Castleberg, ASLA, for the Butterfly Garden at Alice Keck Park Memorial Gardens.

For the past two years, the Parks Department teamed up with the UCCE Santa Barbara County Master Gardeners to plant and maintain a small section of the garden (along the Arrellaga Street side) utilizing sustainable gardening practices. This garden plot was full of tired plant material and many weeds.

The Master Gardeners volunteered many hours weeding, mulching, watering and replacing dead plants. The section has now been turned into a butterfly garden with more than 30 plant species that attract butterflies.

The concept of a butterfly garden was proposed and developed by the Master Gardeners. Castleberg, who designed Alice Keck Park Memorial Gardens in 1976, volunteered his services to review the design and plant selection and to assist with installation.

The Parks and Recreation Commission recognized the dedication of Helen Fowler, Donna Grubisic, Lynn Kirby, Bruce Dodds and the rest of the team of Master Gardeners who volunteered their time, along with Castleberg for his assistance in the design of the butterfly garden as well as the technical expertise he provides the Parks Department in the additional improvements to the memorial gardens.

— Kathleen Sullivan is the marketing coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.