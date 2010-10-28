Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 8:33 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 

Power Outage Planned in 500 Block of San Ysidro Road

Upgrades and/or repairs will be performed overnight Friday

By Geri Ventura | October 28, 2010 | 3:06 p.m.

Southern California Edison has advised the Montecito Fire Protection District that there will be a planned power outage overnight that will affect service in the 500 block of San Ysidro Road from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29.

The outage will allow SCE to perform upgrades to aging infrastructure and/or complete other repairs to make needed improvements.

SCE advises that the power may be off for the whole period or may be turned off more than once. Some conditions may cause this planned outage to be postponed.

How to Prepare

» Safeguard your computer to prevent loss of data.

» Unplug sensitive electronic equipment.

» Check garage door openers and security gates for how to operate them manually.

» Minimize opening of refrigerator and freezer doors to maintain temperature.

» Notify any security companies you use that monitor your home.

» If you plan to operate an emergency generator, notify SCE before the outage so it can protect its employees from electrical backfeed.

» For business customers that don’t have a backup power supply, rent a portable one if needed.

To check the status of the outage or any other power outages, call 888.759.6056 or click here for the SCE Power Outage Center Web site. The outage number is 425580.

— Geri Ventura is a spokeswoman for the Montecito Fire Protection District.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 