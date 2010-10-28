Power Outage Planned in 500 Block of San Ysidro Road

Southern California Edison has advised the Montecito Fire Protection District that there will be a planned power outage overnight that will affect service in the 500 block of San Ysidro Road from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29.

The outage will allow SCE to perform upgrades to aging infrastructure and/or complete other repairs to make needed improvements.

SCE advises that the power may be off for the whole period or may be turned off more than once. Some conditions may cause this planned outage to be postponed.

How to Prepare

» Safeguard your computer to prevent loss of data.

» Unplug sensitive electronic equipment.

» Check garage door openers and security gates for how to operate them manually.

» Minimize opening of refrigerator and freezer doors to maintain temperature.

» Notify any security companies you use that monitor your home.

» If you plan to operate an emergency generator, notify SCE before the outage so it can protect its employees from electrical backfeed.

» For business customers that don’t have a backup power supply, rent a portable one if needed.

To check the status of the outage or any other power outages, call 888.759.6056 or click here for the SCE Power Outage Center Web site. The outage number is 425580.

— Geri Ventura is a spokeswoman for the Montecito Fire Protection District.