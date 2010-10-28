Traffic Solutions’ Commuter Challenge Starts Monday

There's still time to register to participate — and win prizes

The 2010 Commuter Challenge sponsored by Traffic Solutions of Santa Barbara County starts Monday, Nov. 1.

Find your bus pass, call your carpool partner, put air in your bike tires and lace up your walking shoes. It’s almost time to start logging your trips — and to start winning.

The Commuter Challenge is a competition in which commuters form teams and earn prizes by choosing sustainable modes of transportation — bus, bike, walk, skate, carpool, vanpool, train and telecommute.

Each day earns you and your team a point toward glory and fun prizes. Everything is tracked on your personal Commute Calendar in your Traffic Solutions Online account.

Prizes this year include an iPad, $100 Visa cash cards, bike gear, Timbuk2 messenger bag and more.

Registration for the 2010 Commuter Challenge is still open. It’s easy! Register, form a team of five, then log your trips Nov. 1-30.

Click here to read the rules, then log in. Make sure you and your teammates are ready to start logging trips on Monday.