Veteran Prosecutor Elizabeth O’Brien Joins Joshua E. Lynn & Associates
The attorney formally worked for the Santa Barbara County DA's Office
By Josh Lynn | October 28, 2010 | 3:19 p.m.
Joshua E. Lynn & Associates is pleased to welcome Elizabeth O’Brien to the practice.
O’Brien, a rising star in the legal community, joins the practice from the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, where she was a career prosecutor handling all facets of litigation.
She brings that strong background, coupled with extensive civil experience, to the new firm.
O’Brien was handpicked to further ensure the high quality, client-based approach to strong legal advocacy upon which the law firm was founded.
— Attorney Josh Lynn is the founder of Joshua E. Lynn & Associates.
