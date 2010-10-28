Wildfire Breaks Out at Vandenberg Air Force Base

The 400-acre blaze had threatened six buildings and prompted evacuations

A 400-acre, wind-fueled wildfire was on the march Thursday along the southern end of Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The blaze had threatened six military base buildings, but dying winds late Thursday helped firefighting crews. There were no reported injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Base officials said the blaze erupted about 1 p.m. near Space Launch Complex-3 as emergency response teams were conducting inspections.

Some base personnel were evacuated, and several power poles to the base have burned.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.