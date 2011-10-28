It’s Halloween in Isla Vista, and Law Enforcement Is Out in Full Force

Goleta police and other agencies are stepping up their patrols as revelers head to town for a long weekend of partying

About 25,000 people are expected to show up in Isla Vista this weekend for partying over the next few days.

Halloween weekend, Isla Vista’s signature party event, is here, and Goleta is ramping up its policing to respond to the revelers.

“This year, as in previous years, we’re instituting a zero-tolerance policy for alcohol and criminal violations,” said Santa Barbara County sheriff’s Sgt. Butch Arnoldi, Goleta’s police chief.

What that means is that the Goleta Police Department, which operates under contract with the Sheriff’s Department, as well as the California Highway Patrol and county deputies, are heading out in force to make sure partiers are under control this weekend.

Noise, sleeping in public, urinating in public, curfew breaks and open alcohol containers are among the misbehavior that officers are going to watch for, in addition to the DUI checks and other intoxicant-related offenses.

Halloween weekend this year is particularly long, with the actual holiday falling on Monday. So from Friday to Monday, additional deputies and officers will saturate the streets of Goleta and Isla Vista in an effort to curb any hard partying.

It’s the out-of-towners who are believed to be at the center of Halloween-related problems. Several years ago, when UCSB was Playboy’s Top Party School, as many as 50,000 people came from out of town to party along Del Playa Drive and the surrounding streets. Along with that number came a significant number of arrests, accidents, injuries and crimes, mainly alcohol-related.

Since then, the number has reduced to about half, and the agencies — including the county Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services and law enforcement — are old pros at crowd control and preventing alcohol-related disasters.

To that end, not only will there be an additional number of boots on the ground, there will be facilities, including triage areas, X-ray ambulances, water stations and portable restrooms, to handle the overflow marching down Del Playa this weekend.

Parking in the neighborhoods near Camino Real Marketplace will also be discouraged, and a $20 parking fee has been established at Girsh Park. Local hotels also have been given a heads-up about the incoming flow of revelers.

