Isla Vista Foot Patrol Keeps Watchful Eye Over Student Revelers

At Halloween and every weekend, officers strive to keep the peace amid the thousands of partiers who inundate Del Playa Drive

It was just before 11 p.m. in Isla Vista, and Del Playa Drive was an undulating river of people moving in search of the best parties. Music blared and strobe lights pulsed from balconies of the houses lining the street, where residents watched the theater of the night.

In the middle of all that drama were Santa Barbara County sheriff’s Sgt. Mike McCoy and Lt. Ray Vuillemainroy, moving slowly through the center of the road containing thousands of college students. The Isla Vista Foot Patrol had 16 officers patrolling the street last Friday night along with McCoy and Vuillemainroy, who were around to keep the peace.

The officers had just run into a half-dozen horseback-riding members of the sheriff’s mounted patrol near UCSB’s bike path. The patrol was out training for Halloween weekend that night.

This year, Halloween is a five-day operation for law enforcement that started Thursday night and ends with Monday’s holiday. More than 600 law enforcement personnel will be in the area, and the various agencies began preparing for the event two months ago.

With 25,000 people expected to attend Halloween festivities this year, last Friday’s festivities are likely to pale in comparison.

UCSB has launched a “Keep It Local, Keep It Safe” campaign, encouraging students not to invite out-of-town guests, which many locals say are often the source of the problems.

“That campaign has made a big difference and really helped,” Vuillemainroy said.

The law enforcement resources that flow to Isla Vista every weekend — not only on Halloween — are immense. McCoy estimated that a third of the law enforcement activity in all of Santa Barbara County takes place in Isla Vista on Friday and Saturday nights.

Dealing with all that activity with the foot patrol’s 25 staff members is close to impossible. That’s a big reason the concept of “community policing” is an important one to Vuillemainroy and his staff.

“I think it’s really important to show the public a positive image of law enforcement,” he said.

Interacting with students is a big part of that, and Villemainroy greeted many of them passing by. He said gaining the support of students in Isla Vista is key to becoming allies with law enforcement, not adversaries.

“Foot patrol is perfect for that,” he said, as he moved down the chaotic street. “We’re right in the middle of it all.”

As friendly as the officers are, they’re also thrust into serious situations every weekend. Many times they are called on to save lives, with alcohol as the usual culprit.

Through their walkie-talkies, the pair got one such call. A young woman, sitting in a parking lot along Del Playa, was too intoxicated to stand up. When the officers asked if she was able to stand, she swayed perilously, nearly hitting her head on a nearby guardrail as sheriff’s deputies caught her.

Two paramedics arrived to help the woman to the hospital but she began to resist, and it took a half-dozen first responders to hold her down while her arms and legs were fastened to the gurney. Her screams were harrowing, garnering a crowd of onlookers as she was placed in the ambulance. When people are extremely intoxicated, they aren’t admitted into jail but must go to the hospital to be be cleared medically.

“She’s a medical issue,” McCoy explained.

He recalled the previous weekend, when American Medical Response had received five similar calls at once. Asked if they were as bad as the woman on the gurney, McCoy said, “They were worse.”

One of the calls was for a nonresponsive 18-year-old who had passed out outside of Freebirds and was lying face-down on the pavement.

“That’s the thing,” he said, looking out over the crowd. “All of this is preventable.”

Farther down Del Playa, a crowd gathered around a blaze in the middle of the street, where a large plume of smoke snaked into the sky. “Couch fire!” said one of a half-dozen young men wearing multicolored togas as they ran past police officers.

About 200 students had gathered around the blazing loveseat, which was crackling to a pathetic end in the roadway. Vuillemainroy and McCoy joined the group and quickly stopped some young men who had decided to run and jump over the flaming furniture.

They quieted the crowd until county firefighters arrived and quickly put out the fire. Most of the students looked disappointed by the quick dousing and began to move in search of their next adventure.

Between calls, the deputies stopped young men with open containers of alcohol in the street. A call came across McCoy’s radio of a stabbing, which turned out to be a scuffle outside Woodstock’s Pizza. One young man had a deep laceration on his cheek, allegedly from a knife-wielding attacker. The man was transported to the hospital, and McCoy and Deputy Tony DeLeo took reports from witnesses.

After they finished up at the scene, another call came through and the officers walked down a quiet side street to respond.

It was after midnight, and the main drag had gone quiet. The county’s noise ordinance had largely dispersed the Del Playa crowd, many of whom were making their way home.

The only other people walking the street with the officers were two young women, making their way home from a night out. DeLeo turned and asked them how their night was going.

“It’s boring,” they called back. “You guys broke up any fun we were having.”

The officers laughed, and the girls turned up a walkway to their apartment, their final comments summing up Isla Vista’s general sentiment toward the stalwart, but sympathetic, faces on the foot patrol.

“It’s OK,” the girls called as they closed the front door. “We love you anyway.”

