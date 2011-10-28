Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 5:05 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Occupy Santa Barbara Statement of Solidarity with Working People

By Occupy Santa Barbara | October 28, 2011 | 11:29 a.m.

We at Occupy Santa Barbara recognize the important work that AFL-CIO, SEIU and the many other unions across our country and the world have done for decades on behalf of fair wages for fair labor. OccupySB recognizes that what is in the interest of the majority of union workers is also in the interest of nonunionized members of our society, especially relating to these facts:

» 1. We (the 99 percent of the population) perform the vast majority of tasks that allow our society to function.

» 2. The practice of suppressing the wages of people whose efforts are essential for a functioning society, for purposes of creating additional dividends to corporate shareholders or additional executive compensation, must be altered to reflect the real human needs of workers, union or non-union, and their families.

Having asserted the above position, OccupySB invites all workers of the world, including those unemployed, fully employed (but still feeling the pain in our community) or the underemployed to join us. We, the 99 percent, will in turn supply voices and numbers through coordinated efforts with the unions of workers in our country to advance efforts for our greater good, in consent through our General Assembly process.

In order to restore fairness to our economic model, we must come together to demand more fair practices in corporate governance and economic policy.

We are the 99 percent, and so are firefighters, teachers, steelworkers, factory workers, sanitation engineers, grocery store clerks and anyone else suffering from the system that has been manipulated to favor the 1 percent.

Occupy Santa Barbara General Assembly

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 