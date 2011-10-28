Letter to the Editor: Occupy Santa Barbara Statement of Solidarity with Working People

We at Occupy Santa Barbara recognize the important work that AFL-CIO, SEIU and the many other unions across our country and the world have done for decades on behalf of fair wages for fair labor. OccupySB recognizes that what is in the interest of the majority of union workers is also in the interest of nonunionized members of our society, especially relating to these facts:

» 1. We (the 99 percent of the population) perform the vast majority of tasks that allow our society to function.

» 2. The practice of suppressing the wages of people whose efforts are essential for a functioning society, for purposes of creating additional dividends to corporate shareholders or additional executive compensation, must be altered to reflect the real human needs of workers, union or non-union, and their families.

Having asserted the above position, OccupySB invites all workers of the world, including those unemployed, fully employed (but still feeling the pain in our community) or the underemployed to join us. We, the 99 percent, will in turn supply voices and numbers through coordinated efforts with the unions of workers in our country to advance efforts for our greater good, in consent through our General Assembly process.

In order to restore fairness to our economic model, we must come together to demand more fair practices in corporate governance and economic policy.

We are the 99 percent, and so are firefighters, teachers, steelworkers, factory workers, sanitation engineers, grocery store clerks and anyone else suffering from the system that has been manipulated to favor the 1 percent.

Occupy Santa Barbara General Assembly