San Marcos Students Design Old West Sets for Goleta Elks Lodge

Stagecrafts class builds four backdrops for the Nov. 12 Old West Fandango fundraiser

The San Marcos High School Stagecrafts class partnered with Goleta Elks Lodge No. 613 for a community service project painting backdrops for the Elks’ Old West Fandango fundraiser to be held Nov. 12.

Elk committee chairman Tony Browning contacted San Marcos theater arts teacher David Holmes and asked if his crew class would be interested in working with the Elks on creating an Old West facade.

During the past month, Holmes’ Stagecraft students researched, designed and painted four Old West storefronts, including a saloon, bank, pet supply and a barber shop. It was a great lesson on how to use a document camera, a projector and various painting techniques to achieve the final results.

Seniors Nathalie Mitchell and Sara Alarid were the lead designers and artists who were assisted by Holmes, Robert Hagedorn III, Saul Sandoval and the rest of the crew to produce the panels.

— Aaron Solis is the activities director for San Marcos High School.