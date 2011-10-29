Santa Barbara Police Arrest Four Suspects in Series of Residential Burglaries

Pair of alleged Ventura County gang members among those pulled over shortly after leaving the scene of a reported theft on Royal Linda Drive in Goleta

During the past several months, Santa Barbara police property detectives have been working on a series of residential burglaries occurring within the city.

During the investigation, detectives developed leads of one particular suspect believed to be named Daniel Itza. Detectives were unable to locate the suspect or confirm his identity.

Recently, police detectives were contacted by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Gang Unit, which received information about an individual named Raphael Rincon. The information indicated that Rincon was believed to be committing residential burglaries in the Ventura and Santa Barbara County areas.

Rincon is believed to be a Ventura gang member who is also a previously deported criminal alien.

With this additional information, Santa Barbara detectives were able to confirm that “Daniel Itza” was, in fact, Rincon.

On Thursday, Santa Barbara police property detectives and the Ventura County Sheriff’s Gang Unit set up a joint surveillance of Rincon. Working on leads, it was believed that Rincon could be in the Goleta area.

Detectives were able to locate Rincon leaving Royal Linda Drive in Goleta about 2:30 p.m., near Highway 101 and Dos Pueblos Ranch. Unknown to the detectives at the time, Rincon and three other associates had allegedly just committed a residential burglary in the area. The vehicle was stopped, and the property found in the vehicle was determined to belong to the home.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department deputies were able to locate the victim of the residential burglary.

The suspects were identified as Rincon, 33, Tony Santiago, 33, Linda Itza, 23, and Frank Garcia, 38 — all of Ventura County.

Santiago and Rincon are believed to be gang members from Ventura County.

The suspects admitted to several residential burglaries and said they were driving to Santa Barbara County to commit their crimes.

Santa Barbara police, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office are continuing the investigation to identify more victims.

All suspects were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail. Rincon was booked for residential burglary and his outstanding warrant; Santiago was booked for residential burglary and accessory to burglary; Itza was booked for residential burglary; and Garcia was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, then released with a citation.

Detectives are asking possible victims not to call the Police Department to inquire about property at this time. Detectives will match all property and contact victims for its return.

— Lt. James Pfleging is a watch commander for the Santa Barbara Police Department.