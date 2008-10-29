Bill Cirone: Safety Tips to Avoid Dangers Lurking on Halloween

Taking a few simple precautions can help keep little goblins safe while trick-or-treating.

With Halloween approaching rapidly, adults can take precautions to make sure that the children who go trick-or-treating have a safe, enjoyable evening.

The National PTA has come up with useful advice. For starters, parents should make sure children wear well-fitted clothing and shoes that make it easy for them to move around without stumbling.

Young children should be encouraged to use makeup rather than masks because masks can obstruct vision, especially in the dark. Children should carry flashlights, and wear light-colored costumes that can easily be seen by drivers.

It’s best to have at least one adult accompany each group of children. If children are old enough to be out on their own, parents should know the approximate path they plan to take, and all children should have a specific time limit for when they are to return home. Instruct children to be selective regarding the homes they visit — only those with lights on, preferably in neighborhoods they know.

There are also several don’ts to reinforce:

» Children should never trick-or-treat alone or enter any home, unless it is the home of a friend. They should stay in familiar neighborhoods and knock only at houses with lights on.

» Children should be especially wary of cars, remembering to avoid running across streets and checking driveways for cars backing out. They should be instructed to cross only at corners, and never between parked cars or midblock.

» They shouldn’t eat any candy before they get home, and it should be inspected by an adult. Any items that are not wrapped should be thrown away. Also, children shouldn’t carry sharp or pointed props, and they should never carry candles as a source of light.

» Adults should take extra precautions when driving on Halloween night because children will be everywhere.

Many children get very excited in anticipation of Halloween. These simple precautions can keep the day safe and fun for all.

Bill Cirone is Santa Barbara County’s superintendent of schools.