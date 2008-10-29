Breakers in China: Down to the Final Five Days

A near-riot and disappointment can't take away from the blending of two teams, two countries.

[Editor’s Note: The Santa Barbara Breakers, champions of the West Coast Pro Basketball League, were invited by the Chinese government to play 12 games Sept. 19 through Oct. 5. This is one in a series of articles by Breakers coach Curt Pickering as he reflects on the experience.]

Our 25-day journey was quickly coming to an end. Two games remained on the schedule. Up to this point, the travel within the country had been great, other than lugging our baggage up and down steep stairs at the train station. We were not prepared for our next travel arrangements.

Because of national holidays being held during the week, many of the Chinese population utilized this time to travel and visit families and landmarks. Our scheduled airline flight became overbooked, so our promoters had to do double-time to get us where we needed to be. There was one option only: an 11-hour bus trip.

We had a DVD player with a medium-size screen at the front of the bus. We had ample leg space to stretch out. We had snacks to munch on. But 11 hours is 11 hours. It was the first time during my visit that the words burnt, bent, beaten, bruised, bitten, bemused, bummed, bedazzled, billy-clubbed and botched came to mind. Eventually, we made it to Yixing.

We arrived at 9 p.m. and were served an awesome meal at a high-quality hotel. That helped take the edge off a bit. Most of the players scheduled massages or went to their rooms to watch television or read e-mails.

In my 30 years of coaching, I have not seen it all, but I have seen a great deal of out-of-the-ordinary game circumstances. This next one makes my top 10 list.

We were trailing by 15 points to the Jiangsu Dragons. All of a sudden, we made our “run” in the fourth quarter. With seven minutes to play, we are within one point when forward Mark Dawson grabs a rebound, outlets it and eight of the 10 players on the court run down to the Breakers’ end for a potential score.

At the other end, apparently, a Dragon player fell on the floor, grabbing his groin area while twisting and turning, grimacing and moaning. The trailing third ref turned around at half court, blew his whistle as Tim Taylor swished a three-pointer. Not only did they take away the three points, they assessed Dawson a technical foul. The game changed immediately.

Plastic water bottles came flying out of the seats and, obviously, out of the hands of the Jiangsu partisan crowd. We had to take cover as 20 to 30 of the objects came flying at us, in retaliation for an assumed Dawson assault on a Dragon player’s below-the-belt body region. It took about five minutes to clear the bottles and spilled water off the court.

For safety’s sake, I kept Dawson out of the remaining seven minutes of the game. Up to that point, he was our leading scorer and rebounder.

We ended up losing the game by four points, 90-86, but more disappointing was the blemish placed on the game itself. I love the game of basketball, but it is so much more than just the game. It is about entertainment and integrity. It is also about respect for each team’s efforts and the spirit of competition.

After the game Keith Closs, Dawson and I had dinner with the Dragon coach, who is American, and his American player, Donnel Harvey. Harvey played three years in the NBA, made $9 million during that time but failed to improve his skills, namely a jumpshot. Thus, he is settling for $50,000 per month in China with the desire to some day return to the NBA. During our conversation, the Dragon coach said his player had faked the “assault” and played it up to the referee.

I mentioned that I hoped it would not happen the following night. We would be playing them again; fortunately, in another city. The coach assured me he would talk to his players.

The following night, we fell short once again. There were no near-riots. In fact, there were fans in the stands waving a U.S. flag. Our players began a cheer of many fans shouting, “U.S.A., U.S.A., U.S.A.” In a positive response, many of the 10,000-plus fans retorted, “China, China, China.” It was a great display of two countries expressing their loyalties in an energetic, enthusiastic way. When the game was over, the fans all came down on the court for autographs and to personalize with the Breaker players.

It was a great display of blending two teams, two countries and the game of basketball in one unison. James Naismith would have been proud.

Curt Pickering is coach of the Santa Barbara Breakers.