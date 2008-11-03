Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 10:09 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Commentary: We Need a Bold, Steady President; We Need Obama

Our nation needs a leader who will stand up for all Americans, and who shares our values.

By Tim Allison | November 3, 2008 | 11:43 p.m.

Our country needs change. If eight years of a failed foreign policy wasn’t enough, our economy is now teetering on the edge of a cliff. No one can ignore the urgent call for change. While Barack Obama and John McCain both hear this call, only one of them has the right response.

Tim Allison
Tim Allison
The ills of our economy are all around us. A budget surplus from then-President Bill Clinton that has crashed into a crushing deficit under President Bush. A tax cut that has lined the pockets of the super-rich while turning a blind eye to the middle class. Savings that are down, while health care costs are up. Employment that has fallen while foreclosures rise. And a stock market that is crashing as the national debt booms.

We need to change this. We need to give businesses, both large and small, access to the credit they need to create jobs and grow the economy. We also need a president who will stand up for all Americans — who understands what it’s like living paycheck to paycheck, and who will put individuals ahead of corporations. We need a president who shares our values and is on our side.

That’s why Obama wants to cut taxes for middle-class workers, eliminate income taxes for seniors earning less than $50,000 per year and give all families a $1,000 Emergency Energy Rebate. McCain, meanwhile, wants to give a tax cut of $125,000 to the top 1 percent of income-earners, according to estimates from the nonpartisan Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. That sounds like more of the same to me — and it’s not what America needs right now.

Obama’s economic plan will jump-start our economy and provide immediate relief to families hit hard by the economic turbulence. In the longer run, his plan to build an energy self-sufficient America will bring stability to our future — while creating 5 million clean-energy jobs in the process. McCain? His plan to “drill, baby, drill” would have no impact on gas prices in the short term, and would be insignificant in the long term, according to the Energy Department.

The economic, global and environmental challenges ahead of us are great. There will be no quick fixes and no magic wands. We need a new approach and a change in our politics. While Obama offers the change our country needs, the only change I’ve seen in McCain has been the change in himself. He has changed from a man who commanded wide public affection to a candidate embroiled in misleading ads, bad calls and an overly negative campaign.

McCain’s erratic temperament and impulsive decision-making may have suited his role as “maverick” senator. But the change we need will not be accomplished by a volatile president. We need a president who is both steady and bold, thoughtful and decisive, pragmatic and visionary. We need Obama.

Although the election is at hand, it’s not too late to volunteer in this history-making campaign. Click here for more information or call 805.617.3525.

Tim Allison is a team leader for Santa Barbara Volunteers for Obama.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 