Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 7:43 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Community West Bank Now Offers Unlimited Deposit Insurance

By Lynnette Coverly | October 29, 2008 | 1:32 p.m.

As part of the FDIC’s Transaction Account Guarantee program, Community West Bank is now able to provide unlimited deposit insurance coverage for noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, regardless of dollar amount, through Dec. 31, 2009.

These are mainly operating accounts, such as payroll accounts used by businesses, which frequently exceed the current FDIC maximum limit of $250,000. Not all FDIC-insured banks may be participating in the program.

Additionally, the FDIC has temporarily increased the basic limit on federal deposit insurance coverage from $100,000 to $250,000 per depositor. Joint accounts with 50/50 ownership are insured up to $500,000.

“As a community bank primarily serving local businesses, we believe our bank’s investment in the FDIC’s new TAG program will help to support our business clients during these difficult economic times,” said Lynda Nahra, Community West Bank president and CEO. “I also encourage individual consumers to take advantage of the new higher FDIC limits that when coupled with Community West Bank’s great rates on CDs and money market accounts offer a solid return on their money.”

Community West Bank has five branches along the Central Coast from Santa Maria, Goleta and Santa Barbara to Ventura and Westlake Village.

Click here for more information.

Lynnette Coverly is vice president of marketing for Community West Bank.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 