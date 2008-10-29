Football: SBCC’s Trayone Harris Named Athlete of the Week

SBCC (3-4, 3-1) will be seeking its fourth straight win at 6 p.m. Saturday when it plays host to West L.A. (3-4, 2-2).

Harris, a 5-foot-11 freshman from Los Angeles, ran for 222 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s 38-30 win at L.A. Pierce. He averaged 9.7 yards per carry and also returned three kickoffs for 94 yards, giving him a school-record 316 all-purpose yards.

Santa Barbara City College football running back Trayone Harris has been named Athlete of the Week by the American Pacific Conference and the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table.

