Laguna Blanca’s Student Actors Delve Into ‘Crimes of the Heart’

This November, students at Laguna Blanca School will perform Pulitzer Prize-winning Crimes of the Heart by Beth Henley, a tragic comedy about three sisters surviving crisis after crisis in a sleepy Mississippi town that’s entrenched in the gossip and social politics of the South.

This loving testimonial to the strength of family includes a cold-blooded attempted murder and insanity ensues as the family attempts to salvage the situation while still preoccupied with their own myriad catastrophes. Playing lead roles in the play are seniors Melina Hayum as Chick Boyle, Viva Gore as Babe Magrath, Jamie Perutz as Lenny, Mitchell Bogatz as Barnette Lloyd and Spencer Klavan as Doc Porter, and junior Mandy Longstreth as Meg.

Since its 1981 Broadway performance, Crimes of the Heart has been a critically acclaimed success. Critics and audience members have fallen in love with Henley’s peculiar ability to mix suffering and joy in the most unusual of ways.

The New York Post raved that the show “has heart, wit and a surprisingly zany passion that must carry all before it,” and noted that “it would certainly be a crime for anyone interested in the theatre not to see this play.” The piece won the 1981 Pulitzer Prize for drama, and in 1986 was adapted into a successful film.

At Laguna, the show marks Joseph Beck’s debut as the school’s director and drama teacher, and as such several departures from the status quo are in the works. The show will perform, for example, over a run of two weekends with a weeklong break, as opposed to the school’s usual weeklong performance. And whereas former Laguna productions have been offbeat, often stylized pieces with little to no set,will aim at a more direct, gritty feel. For example, the set is slated to be a full Southern kitchen, complete with an oven and working faucet.

Of course, with a new director comes a new production team. Laguna’s fall show is supported by technical director Chris Turner, who will handle lights and create the set. Leesa Beck, Beck’s wife, who designed the poster, also will work with the show’s costumes. Kaela Farrise, a junior at Laguna, is the show’s stage manager, a post new to Laguna theater. Her duties will include making sure the actors arrive on time to performances, and recording the blocking of the show for reference.

Laguna Blanca is in for a whole new ballgame this year. With a talented new director, a dynamic cast and a uniquely moving script, Crimes of the Heart will be a show to remember. Don’t miss it!

Spencer Klavan is a member of the class of 2009 at Laguna Blanca School.