Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 7:47 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Measure A Would Fund Vital Transit Services

By Ernesto Paredes | October 29, 2008 | 1:01 p.m.

County residents have heard quite a bit from groups supporting and the few in opposition to Measure A. Let me share the view from someone charged to serve frail seniors and people living with serious disabilities.

Measure A represents the difference between those individuals accessing vital programs and community services and being homebound and ultimately institutionalized.

Measure A would support specialized transportation for individuals unable to use the MTD bus because of severe physical or cognitive disabilities. Measure A would continue where Measure D will end.

Just ask the individuals who depend on specialized transit how important it is that they continue to participate in our community as well as accessing life-sustaining medical procedures such as dialysis treatments, cancer curing procedures and Alzheimer’s day programs. Ask the families of those individuals the improved quality of life they would enjoy because they can “get there” on their own.

Ask the families caught in the “sandwich” generation, supporting small children at home and caring for aging and ailing parents, how important transit is for their ability to support their family needs. Ask the medical professionals in our community what the cost would be if these individuals did not have access to their treatments or procedures. Ask the many senior nutrition sites what would happen to so many of their participants if they didn’t have access to those vital meals.

The “Silver Tsunami” is showing its gray little heads at a rate that many human service professionals will tell you is not slowing down, but just the opposite growing at a staggering rate. Please support your friends and neighbors needing specialized transit.

On Tuesday, when you drive, bike, walk or bus to your polling place, think about those individuals that have no certainty how they would get there without specialized transit. Please vote yes on Measure A.

Ernesto Paredes
Santa Barbara

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 